Baker Makes $668M Available To Small Businesses

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday made $668 million available to Massachusetts small businesses that have struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a State House press conference, the governor said he knows that restrictions placed on various industries during the course of the pandemic – including new capacity limits that go into effect Saturday – can have serious impacts on those businesses.

“We get the fact that these decisions have consequences and that the impact of these decisions have serious impacts on people’s lives – and we don’t take that lightly,” he said.

To that end, he announced the state would be providing eligible small businesses grants of up to $75,000 or three months of expenses. Eligible businesses include: restaurants, bars and caterers; indoor recreation and entertainment establishments; gyms and fitness centers; event-support professionals, such as photographers and videographers; personal services; and retailers.

The grants can be used for to cover the cost of wages and other employee benefits, space-related costs like rent and utilities, and debt service obligations.

Baker said businesses who applied for a previous state grant program and did not receive one do not have to apply again and could begin receiving funds from the new $668 million initiative next week. More than 10,000 businesses had applied for that program and the state awarded grants to 1,158 of them.

The state will accept new grant applications between Dec. 31 and Jan. 15 online at empoweringsmallbusiness.org. Those grants will be awarded in February.

Baker said the $668 million will come from existing state and federal money Massachusetts already has on hand. While the state already has the federal money it will use for the program, the governor said it cannot allocate those funds to support small businesses unless President Donald Trump signs into law the $900 billion federal aid package lawmakers on Capitol Hill approved earlier this week.

“The program relies in part on President Trump signing the bill, because it creates some flexibility with respect to how we can use federal funds,” he said. “Regardless of whether he acts soon, the commonwealth will begin awarding millions of dollars of new funding to restaurants, retailers and other small businesses as soon as next week.”

Baker urged Trump to approve the stimulus package, which includes direct payments to many Americans and $325 billion for businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Congress did pass a $900 billion stimulus plan that includes funding for individuals, families, businesses and more – and we urge the president to sign it,” Baker said. “People on both sides of the aisle are right to be frustrated by parts of this bill, but no one is more upset about the current state of affairs then anyone who is out there struggling to find a way to get by.”