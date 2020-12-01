Baker: No Plans For More Pandemic-Related Closures

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said he no plans for additional closures in Massachusetts related to the coronavirus pandemic and also urged residents to continue taking steps to stop the spread of the disease, including at houses of worship during the holiday season.

Speaking during a nearly hour-long State House press conference, Baker said he has no plans to order any new closures or impose new restrictions on businesses. Residents, he said, should be wary of any such rumors they hear.

“This may come as a surprise, but the guy your sister knows who used to work with a guy who knew a friend, they aren’t necessarily up to date, up to speed or accurate with what they know about what we and others are up to,” Baker said.

“At this time, the commonwealth is not planning any additional closures or restrictions. We will continue to follow closely the public health data and continue to make decisions based on that. The public will be given – as they have been in almost every instance and circumstance from the beginning of this – clear notice before anything new goes into effect.”

Baker said the growth of new COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down in the past ten days.

“While it is only ten days, the lower case growth and steady positive [test] rates are an improvement compared to the sharp increases we saw the few weeks before that,” he said. “It didn’t happen by accident and I am asking everyone to continue to do their part to slow the spread.”

The rising case rates seen earlier this fall prompted the governor to issue a stay-at-home advisory, effective Nov. 6, that asks residents to remain home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, unless they are going out for essential services such as food or medical care. He also ordered a number of businesses to close at 9:30 p.m. each night, including gyms, theaters and indoor recreation facilities. Restaurants must also close at that time but patrons who are eating at that time can remain until 10 p.m.; restaurants can remain open for takeout and delivery after that point.

“I think we all know that especially at this time of year it is hard to stay home and avoid groups and get tested and keep your distance, but those are the things we need to continue to do to stop the virus,” Baker said Tuesday.

“Everybody has to keep doing these things because we know they work, and the idea is to keep everyone healthy to keep our schools and our economy going forward.”

With the holiday season approaching, Baker said clergy and residents who attend in-person worship services need to abide by safety protocols to stop the spread. Those include wearing a mask, maintaining proper distancing, and avoiding gatherings, such as coffee hours, before or after the service.

“The big message here is if you go to a midnight service…wear a mask, stay with your family, don’t go to a before or after gathering,” the governor said, adding that residents should treat worship services like any other gathering they have attended in the past ten months.

Houses of worship have been associated with 36 clusters of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Baker said, including six clusters in the past month. One cluster, he said, involved 200 cases and spread to 90 or more businesses and other organizations.

During his remarks, the governor referred to vaccines – the first of which could be approved as soon as next week by federal regulators – as the light of the end of the tunnel but said the distribution of the vaccine would take months. The first two vaccines up for review require two doses three to four weeks apart, Baker noted, though others being studied only require a single shot.

The state is finalizing its plan to distribute the vaccines once they are approved, the governor said. Those at high risk – including health care workers, the elderly and those with certain medical conditions – would be the first ones eligible for immunization.

“That’s probably going to be where most of the activity is in December, January, February and March,” he said. “The focus is going to be on the people we are all the most worried about because of what they do for work or because of their age or because of their physical condition.”

The general public would likely have access to the vaccine starting in the second quarter of 2021.

“It will probably be Q2 before Joe Q. or Jane Q. Citizen will have access to a vaccine,” Baker said.