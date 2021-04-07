Baker-Polito Administration Announces Expansion Of Pre-Registration System

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday (April 7) the expansion of the pre-registration to include some regional collaboratives and improved features to allow for vaccination location selection during appointment booking.

Later this week, the Commonwealth’s preregistration system will expand to include the first regional collaboratives to the system. The Amherst/Northampton and Marshfield regional collaboratives will be the first to come online, and more regional collaboratives are working with the Command Center and tech teams to ensure they meet the operational and technological requirements to be added to the preregistration system.

Next week, the user experience for the preregistration system will change for people who are contacted with the opportunity to book appointments. People will have the opportunity to select their vaccination location before proceeding to select from available appointments.

To date, around 1.5 million people have preregistered using our system, with over 800,000 having been contacted with the opportunity to book appointments. We will continue to make improvements to the system in the weeks ahead, to make the process even easier as more people become eligible.