Baker-Polito Administration Announces School Vacation Week State Park Programming

The Baker-Polito Administration announces the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will offer free and low-cost family-friendly programs during the upcoming April school vacation week. Programming begins on Saturday, April 16, and is available throughout the state. Visitors will be able to participate in a variety of programming, including scavenger hunts, wildlife tracking, fishing, trail hikes, and more. A full list of activities and programming can be found on DCR’s website.

“At DCR we know that the best way to celebrate spring is to get outside and enjoy nature, so the Baker-Polito Administration is especially pleased to be able to offer expanded programming across the state for the upcoming April school vacation week,” said Acting DCR Commissioner Stephanie Cooper. “This is also Earth Week which is a great time to start talking with your children about protecting the environment as you participate in outdoor adventures together as a family.”

Visitors are encouraged to tweet, post, and tag photos on social media using @MassDCR and #MassDCR. DCR asks visitors to park in designated areas only, and to visit at a different time if parking lots are full. Dogs are required to be on a leash in state parks unless signage designates otherwise. Dogs are not permitted on DCR Water Supply Protection area. To find a dog-friendly park, visit the DCR website.

Examples of programming taking place throughout the state parks system, includes:

GREATER BOSTON

Roxbury Heritage State Park, 183 Roxbury St., Roxbury

Dillaway-Thomas House Special Tour: Black Patriots in the Siege of Boston

Monday, April 18, 2022; 10:00AM-11:00AM and 1:00PM-2:00PM

What do we know about the Black soldiers who served in the Roxbury encampment during the Siege of Boston, 1775-1776? Join us for this focused tour. Suitable for ages 12 and above.

Roxbury Heritage State Park, 183 Roxbury St., Roxbury

Kidleidoscope: Signs of Spring!

Wednesday, April 20, 2022; 10:00AM-11:00AM

This preschool-aged program, for children 3-5, includes a story, nature exploration, and hands-on activity. The program takes place outside. Meet at the table in the park.

CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, 198 Purgatory Rd., Sutton

Rock Detectives

Saturday, April 23, 2022; 11:00AM-12:00PM

Have you ever wondered where rocks come from? See a bunch of different rocks and find out more about where they have been and where they are going. This program takes place in the pavilion near the entrance to the chasm. Appropriate for ages 4 and above. The program will be held at the Visitor Center during inclement weather.

Wachusett Reservoir Watershed, 130 Beaman Street, West Boylston

Water Science

Wednesday, April 20, 2022; 11:00AM-1:00PM

Bring a picnic and enjoy outdoor explorations and hands-on water science activity stations – including Water Dance StoryWalk® – at DCR’s Old Stone Church adjacent to Wachusett Reservoir. All ages welcome. Dogs are not allowed on water supply protection lands.

Quabbin Reservoir, Meet at Hanks Meadow Parking Lot

History Detectives

Thursday, April 21, 2022; 10:00AM-11:00AM

Hidden in the Quabbin Forest are clues to life in the four drowned towns. Join us as we search for signs of the past! Meet at the Hanks Meadow parking lot at Quabbin Park. Please dress appropriately for the weather and a forest hike. A reminder that dogs are not allowed anywhere at Quabbin Reservoir.

NORTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., Rockport

Seaside Spring Birding

Sunday, April 17, 2022; 8:00AM-10:00AM

Stroll our seaside treasure with birding basics. Hear the symphony of spring bird song, watch the woodlands and water’s edge, and enjoy extraordinary views! For all ages. Meet at Parking lot.

Breakheart State Reservation, 177 Forest St., Saugus

Family Fishing

Monday, April 18, 2022; 10:00AM-11:30AM

Join our park interpreter for a drop-in fishing program! Learn how to fish, what fish live in our ponds, and how to catch and release responsibly. Bait and a handful of rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own gear and fish with us and share your tips! No license required if fishing in this program. Best for kids ages 5 and up. Meet at the dock on Pearce Lake Beach. Rain cancels.

Walden Pond State Reservation, 915 Walden St., Concord

Signs of Spring Saunter

Thursday, April 21, 2022; 1:00PM-2:30PM

Easy one-mile guided walk for all ages. Look and listen for signs of spring as the earth awakens.

Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Rd., Newburyport

Interpretation Station

Saturday, April 23, 2:00-4:00PM

Discover the spring flowers beginning to bloom at Maudslay when you stop by the interpretation station. The park interpreter will feature different blooms as they occur and provide details highlighting that area at a varied location each week. This week it is the amazing 3-petaled Trillium and other ground flowers. For: All Ages. See the board in front of Park Headquarters, 74 Curzon Mill Rd. for location of this station.

SOUTHEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Borderland State Park, 259 Massapoag Ave., North Easton

Full Moon Hike

Saturday, April 16, 2022; 8:00PM

Join the Borderland park staff and the Friends of Borderland for a full moon hike along the Pond Walk Trail. Meet at visitor center. We will offer 3 guided hikes at different paces (fast, moderate, and slow). All hikes take the same route and are 3 miles on mostly level terrain. Please arrive prior to the start time. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Inclement weather will cancel. To ensure hike is happening call Borderland at (508) 238-6566. Park will be open for this program only.

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, 131 Waquoit, East Falmouth

Osprey Observations

Wednesday, April 20, 2022; 10:00AM-11:00AM

Children ages 5-12 are invited to join Waquoit Bay’s park interpreter to learn about osprey. Participants will get an up-close look at a nesting pair and learn about their travels to Cape Cod. Children can expect to be involved in an interactive program and can do an osprey related activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

Fall River Heritage State Park, 200 Davol St., Fall River

People, Ambition and Hard Work

Saturday, April 23, 2022; 2:00PM-2:30PM

A Portuguese-American poet, a beloved local entrepreneur, a decorated military hero, and a visionary state legislator all have their names enshrined in Fall River Heritage Park. Who were these people and how did they inspire others through their vision, ambition and hard work? This is a short walking tour of the landmarks named for these pioneers and can be self-guided or led by a park interpreter. Tours start at the Front Desk in the Visitor Center.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

Mount Greylock State Reservation, 30 Rockwell Rd., Lanesborough

Mountain Mindfulness: Family Forest Walk

Saturday, April 16, 2022; 1:30PM-3:30PM

On this peaceful, family-friendly forest walk, participants will be guided on a slow, intentional journey to de-stress while connecting with nature. Each mindful outdoor experience incorporates elements of mindful breathing, nature connection, and meditation skills culminating in a group session for sharing and reflection. Please dress warmly in non-cotton layers for outdoor hiking in snow. Wear snow boots with traction devices and warm socks. If there is snow on the ground, bring snowshoes if you have them. Bring water and a snack. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Program duration 2 hours. This program is FREE and open to all ages. Meet at the Visitor Center. All levels are welcome. No previous experience is necessary. For more information call the Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262.

Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

The Art of Bird Photography

Thursday, April 21, 2022; 7:00PM-8:00PM

Peter Christoph shares his epic birding adventures in a presentation that is both entertaining and informative. Filled with lively anecdotes he explains the techniques he uses to capture his intimate portraits of birds in their natural habitat. This presentation covers essential gear for photographing birds and discusses important settings and features of your camera which are useful for wildlife photography. Peter will take you beyond simply enhancing your bird photography skills and share with you his own approach to the art of bird photography in terms of lighting, composition, action, environment and background, that make outstanding images which tell a story.