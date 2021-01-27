Baker-Polito Administration Announces Vaccine Appointment Booking for Individuals 75+

The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday (Jan. 27) that individuals ages 75 and over can visit www.mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap to start booking an appointment for vaccine beginning Monday, Feb. 1st.

A map with all available locations is available at www.mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap.

Residents should visit the website, find a convenient location, and schedule an appointment online.

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it may take time to secure an available appointment. Residents are encouraged to keep checking the website as appointments are added on a rolling basis.

The Vaccine Map has multiple provider types (i.e., mass vaccination, pharmacies, local vaccination sites) and appointments will go live on a rolling basis over the course of the day.

Steps to book an appointment:

Visit www.mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap and click on the map. Select a location, schedule an appointment online Have your important information with you, such as your insurance card Fill out the self-attestation form, which will need to be presented at their appointment.

Information for community organizations and individuals ages 75 and older can be found at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccinations-for-people-ages-75-and-older. This page will be updated as additional information becomes available.