Baker Touts Pooled COVID Testing Program

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker said the pooled-testing program that is now available to school districts statewide is key to allowing more in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic and to “whatever the next normal is going to be here.”

Baker highlighted the pooled-testing program during a Friday morning visit to the Nock-Molin Middle School in Newburyport to see the initiative first-hand.

“This pooled testing program which we are here today to take a look at is something that got launched as a first-in-the-nation demonstration a few months ago basically to add a key tool to school districts and to schools, which was the ability for some sort of pretty consistent, relatively uncomplicated, weekly surveillance program around testing,” he said.

School districts began piloting the pooled-testing programs earlier this school year and the program has expanded in recent weeks. More than 950 schools statewide are now participating in pooled tests, Baker said, meaning up to 300,000 students and staff could be tested each week.

“To get to the point where this thing is really starting to rock and roll is a real pleasure, I think, for all of us who were looking to find a relatively uncomplicated way for schools to implement a weekly surveillance program,” the governor said.

Newburyport was among the first communities to utilize pool testing, Baker noted.

“In some respects, your enrollment in this pool testing initiative is a big part of how we keep kids, faculty, and staff safe as we move forward with all we can do to try to make sure that kids have that personal and professional and physical opportunity to spend time in schools,” he said.

Baker’s visit to Newburyport came days after Jeff Riley, the state’s education commissioner, announced he would seek permission to bring more students back to the classroom full-time by ending districts’ remote and hybrid learning models starting in April with elementary students. Parents will still be able to opt their children out of in-person learning and keep them enrolled in remote programs.

The governor said pool tests are key to bringing students back.

“While we have certainly made progress with respect to vaccination and mitigation, we really need to continue to find ways for schools to be operational, for kids to be in school, and for everybody to feel like we are doing all we can to make sure folks know what is actually going on on the ground,” he said. “That is many respects why this program in particular is so important.”

Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday shared the same sentiment.

“This pool testing…is another tool that will help us advance and bring more children back to in-person learning,” she said.

The pooled-testing program means multiple nasal swabs are collected in a single tube and then tested at the same time. If a pool tests positive for COVID-19, those individuals in the pool are then tested individually using a rapid test to determine who has the virus and then their close contacts can be identified. If a pool tests negative, the individuals in it are all presumed to be negative for the virus.

The state is paying for the first six weeks of pooled testing in each district. Districts would be able to keep the program after that, provided they pay for it. Riley on Friday suggested communities could use federal aid money to cover those costs.

Pool testing began this week within the Quincy Public Schools. The program is being offered to students and staff in grades one through three, who are now back in the classroom five days a week.

School officials said about 150 students and 50 staff members have signed up for the program so far and are optimistic that number grows as the initiative continues.