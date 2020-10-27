Baker Warns Against Large Parties

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged Massachusetts residents to stop hosting and attending large parties – including gatherings to celebrate Halloween – to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and said those under the age of 30 need to get serious about the disease.

State officials on Tuesday also released new guidance for those celebrating Thanksgiving next month.

The state Department of Public Health has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last three days; 1,216 cases were reported Monday, 1,097 on Sunday and 1,128 on Saturday. Numbers that high haven’t been seen since mid-May, Baker stated Tuesday.

Speaking at a State House press conference, the governor said contact-tracing data shows that roughly half of the new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts are linked to social gatherings and household spread. Baker said Halloween parties should not happen this weekend while stating trick or treating remains safe to do outdoors with precautions, such as mask wearing and limited group size, in place.

“People need to stop hosting big parties, and I say that as Halloween approaches,” the governor said. “Organized and structured outdoor trick or treating is a much safer way for people to celebrate Halloween than to gather indoors for an extended period of time to share food, to play games and to participate in what I would describe as close-contact activities between multiple generations.”

He also noted that individuals under the age of 30 make up a larger share of cases over the past week than they did at in April during the height of the pandemic, while there are fewer cases among those ages 60 and up. In April, about 15 percent of cases were individuals under the age of 30 and while individuals over the age of 60 comprised 42 percent of cases. In the past week, 37 percent of new cases are individuals under the age of 30 and 18 percent of cases are over the age of 60.

While younger individuals generally experience milder symptoms from COVID-19 than their older counterparts, the governor said those under the age of 30 need to take precautions to stop spreading the virus to others.

“Our young people need to be serious about dealing with COVID,” Baker said.

“We get the fact that for many young people, they have mild symptoms or in some cases no symptoms at all, but their contact, especially close, informal contact indoors over an extended period of time – like watching a football game over the weekend – with older people or those who have other medical conditions can create terrible circumstances for many of our most vulnerable.”

During the press conference, Baker was asked if shutdowns like those seen during the spring could be coming if the number of cases continues to rise. The governor said he would prefer to use “targeted interventions” instead and highlighted the recent decision to close all ice-skating rinks for two weeks after clusters of cases were linked to hockey programs as an example of one.

The DPH on Tuesday announced new guidance for residents who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving next month. The guidance recommends that gatherings on Thanksgiving be limited to immediately households only. Alternatively, families could celebrate the holiday virtually via video chat.

Residents can still gather with those outside their immediate household on Thanksgiving, Baker said, but the size of those celebrations should be limited.

“If folks do decide to gather with family members outside their household, the Department of Public Health recommends limiting guests as much as possible and to keep it to your limited social network, those you see on pretty a regular basis,” the governor said.

Baker said he celebrated Thanksgiving with 18 people at his house last year but would only host his immediate family next month.

The DPH guidance recommends those who gather on Thanksgiving with residents from outside their household should wear masks and watch their distance; avoid sharing food, drink and utensils; have one or two people wearing a mask do all the food preparation; and open windows and doors to improve ventilation if eating inside.