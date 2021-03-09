Barbara A. Carnali, 88

Barbara A. (Chiavaroli) Carnali, age 88, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Maria (Longo) Chiavaroli. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950.

Barbara was a devoted wife to her late husband of sixty-four years, Richard A. Carnali, who died December 21, 2020. She leaves her three children: Debbie A. Bradford and her husband Daniel of Hanover, Richard A. Carnali, Jr. and his wife Cyndi of Weymouth, and Donna M. Carnali and her husband Kirk Grow of Weymouth. She also leaves nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. One of fifteen siblings, she is survived by her brother, Paul Chiavaroli of Marshfield, and was predeceased by Domenic Chiavaroli, Jennie Joyce, Vera Caramanica, Edeal Plant, Bella Tobin, Catherine Collins, Louise Chiavaroli, Lois Chiavaroli, Gloria Robicheau, Bruna Ascenzi, Carlo Chiavaroli, Stephen Chiavaroli, and John Chiavaroli.

Family and friends meant the world to Barbara and she cherished the opportunities she had to spend time with all of them. She was selfless and caring, a friend to all who met her, and was never shy about speaking her opinion.

Barbara was devoted to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented cook and her recipes and dishes were always in big demand at family gatherings. She loved teaching her grandchildren how to make homemade pastas and Italian dishes and passing along her family recipes.

She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing scrabble, doing puzzles, or playing cards. She was called Nana by everyone in the family. She and Papa were the grandkids’ number one fans and were the proudest attendees at all of their sporting or school events.

Although most of her siblings predeceased her, she enjoyed being in the lives of many of her nieces and nephews and made it a point to get together and catch up with them regularly.

She was an avid reader. She enjoyed frequent trips to the casinos with her friends and family.

She was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy.

Over the years, she and Richard made many wonderful friends. Her family is grateful and appreciate those dear friendships, especially all the love and support given to her during her last difficult weeks.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services were conducted at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. A celebration of both Richard and Barbara’s lives will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.