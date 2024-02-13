Barbara A. Guarente, 81

Barbara A. (Borden) Guarente, age 81, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, February 10, 2024 at South Cove Manor at Quincy Point, surrounded by her loving family. Her death came on her eighty-first birthday.

Barbara was born in Malden, to the late Kenneth C. and Mary C. (French) Borden. She was raised in Charlestown and was a graduate of Julie Billiart High School in Boston’s North End. She lived in Quincy for over fifty-five years, previously in Charlestown.

Barbara was employed as a clerk at Mintz Levin in Boston for fifteen years.

She was also a devoted homemaker who enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife for fifty-eight years of Louis E. Guarente, Boston Fire Department, Retired.

Devoted mother of Louis J. Guarente, Daniel Guarente and his wife Trisha, Carolyn Guarente, all of Quincy, and Susan Guarente and Matt Werth of Abington.

Loving grandmother of Daniel, Margaret, and Emilia, Anthony, James, and Lauren.

One of ten siblings, she was the dear sister of Robert Borden of Alabama, James Borden of Quincy, Lester Borden of Charlestown, Helen Logan of Quincy, and was predeceased by Ruth Borden, Kenneth “Pat” Borden, Mary “Babe” Flaherty, John “Dennis” Borden, and Lawrence “Butchie” Borden, U.S. Army, who was killed in action in Vietnam.

Barbara is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, February 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.