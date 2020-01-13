Barbara A. Jones, 80

Barbara A. (D’Alessandro) Jones, age 80, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 10, 2020, at the South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Barbara was born in Quincy to the late Dante and Mary (D’Alessandro) D’Alessandro. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958.

She was employed as a bookkeeper for State Street Bank in Quincy for twenty-four years and later worked as a bookkeeper for the Stop & Shop Company in their Quincy headquarters for many years.

Barbara was a kind-hearted woman who enjoyed her many friendships at Granite Place in Quincy. She loved playing bingo and taking trips to Foxwoods with family and friends.

Most of all, Barbara was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Donald B. Jones, Sr. Devoted mother of Michael Gaudreau of Holbrook, Faith Jones of Quincy, Shirley Concepcion and her husband Henry of Taunton, Sheryl Comperchio and her husband Thomas of North Attleboro, the late Donald B. Jones, Jr. and his wife Stacey of Hull. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia D’Alessandro of Quincy, AnnMarie LaForest of Braintree and Joan DiBona of Meredith, NH. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, January 16th, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut Street, #102, Wellesley, MA 02481.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.