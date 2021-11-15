Barbara A. Keyes, 87

Barbara A. (Schlegel) Keyes, age 87, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Rose Court Continuing Care at Linden Ponds, in the comfort of her loving family.

Barbara was born in Quincy, to the late Norman and Eva (Donavan) Schlegel. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1952. She lived in Brockton for thirty years.

Barbara was employed as a clerical worker for Matthews International Corporation in Braintree for twenty-five years and had been retired for many years.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, bowling, and playing cribbage. She also took great pride in cooking and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late David Keyes. Devoted mother of Curt W. Hathaway and his wife Terry of Summerville, S.C., Lois A. Pawlowski and her husband Walter of Wake Forest, N.C., and Keith A. Hathaway and his wife Laura of Middleboro. Loving grandmother of Kaleigh and Kelsey, Paul and Allaina, Christian, Shane, and Devon. Cherished great-grandmother of Julian, Welden and Brady. Dear sister of Henry Schlegel of Fla. and the late Norman A. Schlegel, Jr. Former wife of the late Chester L. Hathaway. Mrs. Keyes is also survived by one niece and one nephew.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, November 16, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 17, at 10 a.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Linden Ponds Legacy Giving Tree, c/o Mairi Bleakie, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043.

