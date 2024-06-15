Barbara A. Manning, 62

Barbara A. (O’Donnell) Manning, age 62, of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, June 13, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Barbara was born in Brookline, to the late James J. and Julia T. (Connolly) O’Donnell. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of the former Msgr. Ryan Memorial High School, Class of 1980. She received an Associate degree from Quincy College and a Bachelor’s degree from Curry College. She lived in Quincy for fourteen years, previously in Kingston.

Barbara was a registered nurse and worked in the emergency room at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston for twenty-three years. She loved her job and treasured the many wonderful friendships she made there.

She enjoyed traveling and was a devoted Disney fan and an annual passholder, making several trips to her favorite vacation destination each year. Barbara was also an avid reader and loved animals.

Most of all, Barbara was dedicated to her family and her cats, Joey, Angus, and Lilah.

Devoted mother of Christopher D. Manning of Quincy, Deidre M. Manning and her husband Damion Cavicchio of Hull, Kevin J. Manning and his fiancée Serina Kirkland of Brighton, and Oliver E. Dyer and his partner Vye Souto of Brighton.

Loving grandmother of Colin and Trent Manning, and Dylan Cavicchio.

Dear sister of James M. O’Donnell and his wife Joann of Stoneham, Eileen M. O’Donnell of Weymouth, and the late John P. O’Donnell.

Barbara is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kristin and Michael O’Donnell, Katrina and Buddy Bleckley, and many friends.

The Manning and Dyer families wish to extend our grateful thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Tufts Gyn Oncology and Emergency departments for their devoted and loving care of Barbara. We appreciate all you have done.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Monday, June 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, funeral services will take place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088 or Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

To leave the Manning family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.