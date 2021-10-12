Barbara A. McGovern, 77

Barbara Ann (Deane) McGovern, our beloved mother, of North Quincy, age 77, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021. She was the ninth of ten children born to the late Thomas and Mary Deane, of North Quincy, on May 31st, 1944. Barbara was a twin and joined this world moments before her sister Virginia (Ginny) Keane. They were inseparable and shared a very special bond throughout their lives.

After graduating North Quincy High School in 1961, she met and married the late John (Jack) McGovern in 1963. Barbara is survived by her three children: Deborah and Robert Pimentel of Townsend, John and Sue McGovern of Braintree and Denise and Kevin Hennessey of Foxboro. She is also survived by her four loving grandchildren Jillian Pimentel, Bobby Pimentel, Mick McGovern, Tommy McGovern and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara’s life was dedicated to her husband and family. She loved cooking and no one ever left her house hungry. She enjoyed playing scrabble, crossword puzzles and Peyton Manning. She loved her family, Italian food and Irish music. Her greatest accomplishment and biggest joy was always her children and grandkids. She will live on in each of us and never be forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to help remember her life and say goodbye to Barbara at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) on October 16th from 2-5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Barbara’s children would like to thank the caregivers at CareOne of Weymouth and Ascend Hospice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.