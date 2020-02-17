Barbara A. Murphy

Barbara A. (McClafferty) Murphy, age 71, of Quincy, died, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Barbara was born in Hudson, to the late Neil J. and Mary (Collins) McClafferty. Raised and educated in Hudson, she was a graduate of Saint Patrick’s High School in Boston. She had lived in Quincy for forty-five years, previously in Roxbury.

Barbara was a financial advisor and partner at Frontier Capital of Boston for fifteen years. Prior to that, she was employed at Putnam Investments for ten years. She had been retired for many years.

She maintained a home at Lake Sunapee in New Hampshire where she enjoyed boating, skiing, and golfing.

Devoted mother of Edward J. Murphy of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Zoe I. Murphy of Chester Springs, Pa. Dear sister of Neil McClafferty of Bellingham, Nancy Signori of Blackstone, Va., and predeceased by Robert McClafferty and John Collins. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At Barbara’s request, funeral services took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.