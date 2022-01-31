Barbara A. Smith, 94

Barbara A. (Lawton) Smith, 94, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, after declining health.

Born in Boston on Dec. 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Elizabeth A. (Lavin) Lawton. Barbara was raised in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Roslindale High School in 1944.

Barbara was a secretary/bookkeeper in Boston and loved to walk up to Filene’s Basement for lunch in her high heels every day. After raising her three children, she was active in Sacred Heart Parish, she was a Prefect for the Ladies Sodality, taught Sunday School and was an integral volunteer in the Church’s annual May Festival. Later she worked in the family business, Stearns Perry & Smith until her retirement. Barbara loved to dance with her husband. They were regulars at the McKeon Post and Squantum Yacht Club. Barbara loved to knit, sew, and decorate. She was beautiful inside and out. Always fashionable, she was loving, generous and kind. She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Charles G. Smith. Devoted mother of Janet MacDonald and her husband Ron of Quincy, Richard J. Smith and his wife Linda of Braintree, and Paul M. Smith and his wife Debra of Quincy. Loving Nana to Patrick and his wife Tracy of Lakeville, Jason and his wife Jaclyn of Middleboro, Paul and his wife Tasha of Middleboro, Caitlin Gavin and her husband Neal of Pembroke, and Jaclyn Ricardelli and her husband Dan of Arlington. Nana to 8 great grandchildren, Nora, Tobyn, Brody, Reilly, Quinn, Alaina, Rory and Patrick. Barbara was the sister of the late Thomas J. Lawton, formerly of Michigan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Our family thanks the caring staff at Sunrise of Braintree and in later years, the devoted caregivers of John Adam Healthcare and Kindred Hospice.

Visiting hours will be held privately.

Barbara’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386, Hancock St., Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Face masks are required to be worn by all guests who enter the church.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Barbara may be sent to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear (MEE) in support of Glaucoma Research. Gifts can be made online at masseyeandear.org/makeagift or mailed to the Mass Eye and Ear c/o Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to Mass Eye and Ear and include Barbara’s name on the memo line.

See Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.