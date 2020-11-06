Barbara C. Carey, 64

Barbara C. Carey, OCDS, 64, of Quincy and formerly of Cambridge, died unexpectedly Oct. 30 at her home in Quincy.

She was born in Cambridge on Aug. 21, 1956 to the late Thomas and Nellie Carey. She resided in Cambridge, most of her life, in the house that her grandfather built.

Barbara attended St. Peter’s Catholic School, Cambridge, for both elementary and high school. In her senior year, she was offered a scholarship to further her education, and chose the Boston Conservatory, where she studied voice, opera, music theory and piano. While at the Conservatory, she worked as an executive secretary at the Badger Company in Cambridge, a job she loved.

Ms. Carey attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Brighton, graduating in 1987. She received a B.S. in nursing in 1993 from Northeastern University. She worked as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital for over 30 years in the neurosurgery department and orthopedics/urology. Ms. Carey graduated in 2018 with a Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM) from St. John’s Seminary in Brighton.

Barbara was a beloved member of the St. Teresa of Jesus of the Andes Secular Carmelite Community in Danvers. She was clothed on Oct. 8, 2003; made her first promise on October 8, 2005 and her final promise on November 8, 2020. She served two terms as president (2011–2017); councilor (2010–2011); and secretary (2007–2009). Barbara took many new aspirants under her wings as their “Guardian Angel.” Her devotional name in Carmel was Barbara Teresa of the Good Shepherd and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Barbara had a deep love and commitment to her vocation as a Carmelite and was greatly loved by her community members.

A dedicated and lifelong member of St. Peter’s Church in Cambridge, she freely gave of her time and talent, especially in the choir. Many were inspired with her devotion and care of her widowed mother, being a source of comfort and consolation to her. Since she was young, Barbara desired to become a nun. Ultimately, she set her own wishes aside to take care of her mother. She was also very friendly with the Poor Clares in Jamaica Plain, serving where needed.

Barbara loved spending time drawing, reading, gardening, playing with her cats, and studying art history.

She is predeceased by her beloved sister, Margaret “Meg” Carey, and parents, Thomas and Nellie Carey.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday November 16, from 9-10AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers, 15 Mount Carmel Road, Danvers, MA 01923 carmelofdanvers.org.

