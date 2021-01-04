Barbara C. Habelt, 77

Barbara C. (Wuerth) Habelt, age 77, of Quincy, formerly of Hingham, died, Friday, January 1, 2021 at the John Adams HealthCare Center.

Barbara was born, September 25, 1943, in Quincy, to the late Eva E. (O’Brien) and John E. Wuerth, Captain, Q.P.D., Retired. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School and the Chandler School for Women.

She had lived in Quincy for the past five years, previously in New Hampshire for several years. Prior to that, she had lived in Hingham for over forty years.

Barbara was employed as a secretary for the postal union and the Gillette Company.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her forties, Barbara was active in MS support groups throughout the years. She also enjoyed many lifelong friendships with classmates from her Quincy upbringing.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Habelt, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas E. Habelt, Jr. and his wife Pauline of Quincy, and Susan J. Rafferty of Newburyport. Loving grandmother of Shane, Cara, and Colin Rafferty.

Dear sister of Marilyn Riley and her husband Greg of Braintree and predeceased by John E. Wuerth, Jr. and Patricia J. Wuerth. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the John Adams Residence Council, 211 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

The Habelt family would like to acknowledge the staff of the John Adams HealthCare Center for the compassionate care provided to Barbara during these challenging times.

