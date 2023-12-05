Barbara Colwell Stamos, 97

Barbara Colwell Stamos, age 97 died peacefully in her sleep on December 3, 2023. She was born in Doylestown, Wisconsin and has called Quincy, Massachusetts home since the 1950’s.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Sandra Stamos (Jones) and her son Jim Stamos and his wife Marie, grandchildren Barbara Jones (Barbara’s namesake), Melissa Stamos and her partner Danny Johnson, Jennifer Magnell and her husband Jason Magnell, Stephanie Jones and her partner Tom Tower, Karin Weinstein and her husband Gregg, Kristen Melvin and her husband Chris Melvin and those who adopted her as their ‘Gram’, Greg Kelleter and David Lopes. She is great grandmother (‘Gram’) to John Houston, Eva Magnell, Kami Weinstein, Lucky Weinstein, Drew Cahill and Chase Cahill. Barbara will be missed by Steve Stamos and Recilla and Jack Westerbeke who are very special people in her life. Barbara was predeceased by her five siblings, her daughter Susan Stamos and her grandsons Nicholas and Michael Stamos.

Barbara retired from the United States Postal Service after 32 years. She loved history and belonged to seven Historical Societies, she was a Genealogist helping many arrive at their family roots, spending minimally 6-hours a week over her 15 years as a volunteer at the Quincy Historical Society; she spent 10 years ‘tracking’ down one of her relatives, a missing link, and eventually arrived at 15th century ‘related’. She was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan, loved music and played piano, flute, piccolo. Barbara was a Deacon at First Church of Squantum and an Official Greeter.

Not to be forgotten is that Barbara was Joke-Teller-in-Chief. There was never an event or special occasion or casual meeting that Barbara did not arrive with an affair-appropriate joke, more than funny and always endearing. Barbara leaves to all memories of her unmatchable integrity, ethic and love. Barbara cherished every moment of every day and brought happiness wherever she was and no matter whose life she touched.

Services and burial will be private. Do share your memories about Barbara with her family and friends at www.Keohane.com.

The family wants to extend deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Bridges by Epoch and Ascend Hospice. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to:

-Bridges by Epoch ((Staff Appreciation Fund), 1 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive, Hingham, MA 02043

-Ascend Hospice, 352 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA 01604

-First Church of Squantum, 164 Bellevue Road, Quincy, MA 02171

-Quincy Historical Society, 6 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169