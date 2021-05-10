Barbara Devane of Quincy, born in Moycullen Galway, Ireland, passed away May 7 surrounded by her family.

Cherished mother of Michael Devane and his wife Denise of Quincy, Philip Devane and his wife Shelley of Braintree. Loving sister of Bridget Geraghty of Galway, Ireland, Julia McLoughlin of Dorchester, Margaret McDonagh of Galway, Ireland, Nora Perkins of Quincy, Andy Flaherty of Galway, Ireland and the late Mary Mulkerrins, Patrick, John, Edward, Philip, Walter and Joseph Flaherty. Cherished grandmother of Brittany, Delia, Michael, Tyler, PJ and Austin. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to current health conditions services for Barbara are private. Friends may join the Mass of Christian Burial on Wed at 10 am on Holy Trinity Parish, Quincy, Facebook page.

Burial New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.