Barbara F. Lee, 91

Barbara Frances (Fitzgerald) Lee passed away on December 30, 2022 at the age of 91, in her Mashpee home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester H. Lee with whom she shared 63 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing December 23, 2015.

Barbara was born in Newton, MA to Mary Frances (Commons) and Michael J. Fitzgerald and was the youngest of their 5 children. She lived her early years in Newton and then at age 9 moved to the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy. Barbara was a proud member of the Quincy High School Class of 1949 and worked on the committee planning each of the class reunions including the 70th which was held in 2019. She has sustained many strong friendships from her Quincy High days throughout her lifetime. Barb and Les were high school sweethearts and after dating for a little over 3 years, married at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in 1952. Barbara was a stay-at-home mom for most of her married life, a role she very much cherished.

The Lees lived several years in Braintree, MA before purchasing their retirement home in Mashpee in 1986 and moving there in 1991 when Les retired. Barb was active in the Braintree and Mashpee communities and was a longtime member of the Braintree and Mashpee Women’s Clubs, as well as the Christ the King Catholic Women’s Club. Barbara was a woman of deep faith and was a longtime, devoted parishioner of Christ the King Church. She was a kind and generous person who helped anyone she could who was less fortunate, often volunteering with a variety of charitable organizations, including happily volunteering her time for the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop at the jewelry counter for several years. Barbara enjoyed travel, sunny days at the beach, antiquing, the theater, playing Bingo and cards, word puzzles, knitting, dining out and spending time having fun with her many friends. More than anything, Barbara will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, and Grammie.

Barbara is survived by her son Michael Lee, of Providence, RI; her daughter, Nancy Carey, of Quincy, MA; her grandchildren, Alex, Maxwell and Abigail Lee, Dana and Mary Kate Lee, and Julianne Carey; her daughters-in-law Barbara Lee, Melinie Lee and Debbie Lee; her son-in-law Mark Carey; her sister-in-law Margaret Gosselin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her son Gary Lee; her sisters Ruth (George) Rogers, and Phyllis Fitzgerald; and her brothers Bob (Marilyn) Fitzgerald, and Dick (Marion) Fitzgerald.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), in Mashpee. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Church, 5 Job’s Fishing Rd., in Mashpee. Burial will immediately follow at Great Neck Woods Cemetery in Mashpee.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Ave, Suite 1, Milton, MA 02186 or online at www.saintrock.org; or to a charity of your choice.

