Barbara Fielding, 71, of Quincy, passed away after a long battle with chronic kidney disease on January 26, 2020.

She was born on December 12, 1948 in Mahopac, NY to parents Stanley and Jane Hart. Barbara worked as an x-ray technician at Boston Medical Center and Carney Hospital.

Barbara is predeceased by both parents, and her beloved husband Vernon. She is survived by her only son Alan, her sister Valerie, and her brother Bruce.

Visitation will be on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:30pm and will be held at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street Quincy, MA. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation. Interment will be private.

Memorials donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the National Kidney Foundation.