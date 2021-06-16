Barbara J. McCarthy, 81

Barbara J. (Merrill) McCarthy, age 81, of Pepperell, formerly of Squantum passed away June 14 at Nashoba Hospital.

Born and raised in Quincy, she attended North Quincy High School, lived in Squantum for many years and has lived in Pepperell for the last seven years.

Barbara worked at the Squantum School in Quincy for many years before retiring.

She was an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved the Red Sox. She loved all of her dogs especially Danny.

Beloved wife of the late James M. Sr. Mother of Barbara Culhane and her husband John of Littleton and James M. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Mary of Dunstable. Sister of the late Robert Merrill. Grandmother of Kayleigh Kirkness, Charlotte McCarthy, Henry McCarthy, and the late Bridgette Culhane.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Thursday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Catherine’s Church Westford Friday morning at 9 am. Burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Friday afternoon at 12:45 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund at bfdrelief.org.