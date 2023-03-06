Barbara J. Traynor, 81

Barbara J. (Acciavatti) Traynor, passed away Feb. 20, 2023. She was 81. A lifelong resident of Quincy, she attended Quincy schools. She worked at several prominent Quincy establishments including Angelo’s Supermarket, Pizza Hut, Sher Drug and Montilio’s Bakery. She worked as a waitress at Pizza Hut for more than 30 years.

Barbara enjoyed making arts and crafts for friends and family and regularly attended craft shows on the South Shore. She also enjoyed Karaoke, cooking, restaurants, movies and spending time with her son.

Friends and family often admired and loved Barbara’s positive nature, strong work ethic, boundless energy and thoughtful personality.

Daughter of the late Florence Daniels and the late Dominic Acciavatti, she is survived by her loving son, William M. Traynor of Braintree, brother Michael Acciavatti of Brockton, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the sister of the late Janis McGrail.

Services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Barbara’s name to the American Heart Association.