Barbara Keith, 94, of Quincy, died peacefully January 16, 2024 just seven days before celebrating her 95th birthday. She was the devoted wife of 72 years to the late William J. Keith, a U.S. Navy Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor aboard the USS West Virginia, who died in 2018.

Born in Boston, Barbara was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Parmenter) Judkins. She was a pre school teacher at the Steeple School, Trinity Episcopal Church, Marshfield and later the pre school director at First Baptist Church, Duxbury.

Cherished mother of Steve Keith and his wife Judy of Milton, Claire Gilmore and her husband Brian of Plymouth, Paul Keith of Cape Cod, Gayle Marcella and her husband Bill of Harwich, Jayne Murray and her husband Fred of Marshfield, Peggy Colligan and her husband Bob of Plymouth, and Brian Keith and his wife Marie of Kirby, Vt. Dear sister of James Judkins and his wife Mary of Marshfield and the late Richard Judkins and Clara Walsh. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 11:00 am in St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden St., Quincy, with the Rev. Christopher Capaldo, Rector, officiating. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the start of the funeral, beginning at 10:00am. She will be privately laid to rest beside her beloved husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Chrysostom Church, 1 Linden St, Quincy MA 02170.

