Barbara L. Cullen, 82

Barbara L. (Bailey) Cullen, age 82, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Boston, to the late Amisi Fields and Martha G. (King) Bailey. She was raised and educated in Boston. She had lived in Weymouth for the past twenty-five years, previously in Quincy.

Barbara was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife for sixty-four years of Richard M. Cullen. Devoted mother of Judith Ann Rouleau and her husband Charles, Linda Cullen Close and her husband William, all of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Foster, Jason Cullen, Capt., W.F.D., Angela Close, Krysta Parrell, and Julien Close. Cherished great-grandmother of Wyatt and Rowen. Dear sister of Jack Fields Bailey of New Hampshire.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, January 12, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.