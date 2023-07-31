Barbara L. Keenan, 83

Barbara L. Keenan (Clark) of Quincy formerly of South Boston passed away on July 25, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 83 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Keenan. Loving mother of Anthony J. “Joe” Keenan, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Quincy, Steven C. Keenan of Weymouth, James V. Keenan and his wife Darlene, Richard W. Keenan, Bryan P. Keenan all of Quincy, and the late Barbara T. “Barbie” Keenan. Sister of Bernadette Reynolds of Quincy and the late John, Edward, and Richard Clark. Cherished grandmother of Steven, James, Taylor, Caroline, Lilly Keenan, and Ryan Mahony. Great-grandmother of 5 great-granchildren. Longtime companion of Jim O’Brien and dear friend of Elaine Hardie. Barbara is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Barbara was born in Boston and raised and educated in South Boston. Later she and her husband settled in Quincy and raised their family. Barbara worked in the Restaurant business for many years, she was also co-owner of Caralily’s Cafe in North Quincy. She enjoyed walks at Castle Island and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara had a true devotion to her hometown of Southie and was proud to be a “Southie Girl”. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.

Visiting hours and a funeral service were held Sunday, July 30th, in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave, East Milton Square. Interment Private.