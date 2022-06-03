Barbara Lok

Barbara (Mills) Lok passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021 at the home of her son Stephen Lok of Atlanta, Georgia.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1935 in San Diego, Calif, the daughter of Commander Stewart and Florence Mills. Barbara was a proud survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Her family was stationed at the Naval Base adjacent to Hickam Field on the morning of Dec. 7,1941. Her Dad was on the mainland that morning and began preparing for war. Barbara, her mother and sister LaVerne remained on Hawaii until March of 1942 when they were evacuated to the mainland along with submarine escort. They remained in California until the end of the war. But, not without adventures like swimming in Heddy LaMar’s pool!

Following the war, she and her family moved to Connecticut. Barbara graduated from Williams Memorial Institute. She kept up with reunions until her illness. She earned her assoc. degree from Mitchell Junior College. Her love of military life continued when she married Lt. J.G. John Lok. They raised three boys in Concord, Ma.

Years later their lives took separate paths and Barbara followed her passion for animals to Tufts field Station and on to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine where she worked as a veterinary technician and where many lifelong friends were made.

After retirement she returned to Ma. and settled in Quincy. There she joined Harvard Animal Health to set up protocols for the animal lab. A second retirement gave her time to devote to her other passions: traveling (Europe and China were just some), pottery, gardening, weaving, and volunteering. She proudly supported and campaigned for Deval Patrick, Gov. of Ma, and Barrack Obama, President of America. Her love of history and gardening led her to Dorothy Quincy Homestead. She found and acquired the Abigail Adams rose bush for the gardens.

Indeed, a life well lived.

She leaves her sons, Thomas of Chicago, David (Audry) of Ma. and Stephen of Ga., her ex. husband John, her sisters LaVerne Metzger and Susan (Thomas) Mickus and brothers Stewart Mills and Richard (Susan) Mills and many neices and nephews and treasured friends.

A celebration of her life will take place at the Dorothy Quincy Homestead on June 18 at 2 p.m.

Any donations in Barbara’s memory may be sent to NSCDA-MA, 55 Beacon St., Boston, Ma 02108-3595, checks payable to Friends of Quincy Homestead Garden Fund (In mem, of Barbara Lok).