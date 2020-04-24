Barbara M. Hart, 87

Barbara M. (Donahue) Hart, age 87, of Milford, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford.

Born in Boston, to the late Thomas C. and Marion C. (Blake) Donahue, she was raised and educated in the Wollaston area of Quincy and was an honors graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950. As a young woman, she had worked as an executive secretary for Tucker Anthony and R.L. Day Investments of Boston. She left the work force to raise her family and, in her later years, returned to work in the florist business and at an assisted-living facility. She had lived in Milford for the past year and a half, previously in Franklin for three years, and in Braintree for over fifty years.

Beloved and cherished wife for sixty-five years of Gerald P. Hart, Chief of Operations, Boston Fire Department, Retired. Gerald was by her side each and every day as she coped and struggled with Alzheimer’s for the past several years.

Devoted and loving mother of John G. Hart and his wife Janet of Franklin, Nancy A. DiLeo and her husband Domenick of Franklin, James A. Hart of Weymouth, Brenda A. Flynn and her husband Jack of Franklin, Jerome T. Hart and his wife Patti of Plymouth, Jennifer A. Moore and her husband Brian of Franklin, and Jeremiah D. Hart and his wife Michelle of Franklin. Loving grandmother of twenty grandchildren, recent great-grandmother, and adoring aunt of many nieces and nephews.

One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of Patricia Duggan and her husband Cornelius of Quincy and was predeceased by Thomas C. Donahue, Jr. and John J. Donahue. She was a loving sister-in-law of Dianne Donahue of Salem and Joseph M. Hart and his wife Janice of Braintree and was predeceased by John F. Hart and Lucille (Hart) Noviello and her husband Henry.

Barbara enjoyed hosting family holidays and events, cooking, traveling, and music. She especially loved gardening and flowers. She also had an excellent voice and loved singing show tunes. Throughout her life, Barbara truly enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews. She was also known by her family to occasionally “assist” coaches and referees while attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree and a former member of the Saint Thomas More Ladies Sodality.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or by visiting www.alz.org/manh.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.