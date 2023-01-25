Barbara M. Robinson, 89

Barbara M. (Longhi) Robinson, age 89, of Abington, formerly of Braintree and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Quincy, to the late Nicholas M. and Josephine T. (DiCesare) Longhi. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950.

She lived in Abington for the past sixteen years, previously in Braintree for forty years, and earlier in Quincy.

Barbara was employed as a branch administrator for MetLife for forty years and had been retired for many years.

Barbara enjoyed shopping with friends. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her daughters and grandsons. She loved attending their many games and activities, and encouraging them in their endeavors.

Beloved wife of the late Richard L. “Homer” Robinson.

Devoted mother of Wanda M. Higgins and her husband Wayne of Leland, N.C., Melissa M. Sousa and her husband Peter of Whitman.

Loving grandmother of Nicholas J. Higgins and his wife Julie of Warwick, R.I., Luke R. Higgins and his wife Sarah of Seattle, Wash., Adam M. Sousa, and Mitchell R. Sousa, both of Whitman.

Cherished great grandmother of Finnegan J. and Eleanor M. Higgins.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 27, from 9 – 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, January 27, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.