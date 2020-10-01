Barbara M. Russell, 96

Barbara M. (Cox) Russell, age 96, of Canton, formerly of Carver and Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Hellenic Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.

Barbara was born in Boston, to the late Joseph F. and Mildred (Roche) Cox. Raised in Milton, she was a graduate of Milton High School. For the past fifteen years, she was a resident of the Hellenic in Canton where she was beloved by residents and staff alike. Previously, she had lived in Carver for twenty years, in Braintree for twenty-five years, and earlier in Quincy.

Barbara was proud to have served as a Yeoman First Class during World War II in WAVES, the women’s unit of the U.S. Naval Reserve. For her service, she received the World War II Victory Ribbon and American Campaign Ribbon.

Barbara was employed as a mail sorter for the U.S. Postal Service at the South Postal Annex for many years prior to her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time by the ocean, especially in Maine. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, her love for her husband and children being her sole focus.

Beloved wife of the late James E. “Jimmy” Russell.

Devoted mother of Joseph F. Russell and his wife Dolores of Quincy, Mary E. Mancuso and her husband Joseph of Braintree, Barbara A. Lewis and her husband Gary of North Easton, Julie E. Frazier of Plymouth, and predeceased by James E. Russell and Jane B. Robsham.

Loving grandmother of nine and great grandmother of fourteen. She was the grandmother of the late Joseph Russell, Jr., Jamie-Lee Frazier, and Christopher Frazier.

Dear sister of Richard Cox of Duxbury, Elinor Stein of Milton, Patricia O’Kane of Carver, and predeceased by Warren Cox, Joseph Cox, John “Jack” Cox, and Judith Ford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Sunday, October 4, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, October 5, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

The Russell family would like to acknowledge the staff of the Hellenic for the dedicated and compassionate care provided to Barbara these past many years.

