Barbara Nightingale Johnson, 99

Barbara (Gumpright) Nightingale Johnson died July 7 at the age of 99, predeceased by husband Charles Nightingale and Russell Johnson.

She leaves behind three daughters, Lynne Nightingale Houghton and husband Donald Houghton of Quincy, Beth Nightingale of St. Petersburg, Florida and Dona Nightingale and husband Anthony Gullizia of Quincy, three grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Bowe and husband William Bowe of San Antonio, Texas, Beth Donovan and husband Christian Donovan of Pembroke and Ryan Najimian of Tampa, Florida. Five great grandchildren, Madelyn, Evan and Charlotte Bowe of San Antonio, Texas, Ava and Emma Donovan of Pembroke and predeceased by brother Robert Gumpright, sisters Ruth Lessard and Lorraine See. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Mrs. Nightingale Johnson was born in Boston and brought up in Quincy (Houghs Neck). She graduated from Quincy High School in 1939. Her first job was at Remick’s in Quincy Square in the personnel office. She volunteered for the American Red Cross at Quincy Hospital from 1942 to 1945. She went to work at General Dynamics in 1968 and worked there as special assistant to the director of engineering until she retired in 1986.

After her retirement, she volunteered at the Protestant Social Service Bureau’s (Pantry Shelf Food Pantry) until 1995. She lived in Ft. Lauderdale for many years, returning to Quincy in 2008. She enjoyed golf, swimming, the Red Sox and New England Patriots, writing poetry and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private burial will be at Mount Wollaston Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Congregational Church, the Pantry Shelf or the Quincy Rotary Club.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.