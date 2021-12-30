Our family mourns the loss of our beloved Barbara O’Neill who passed away gently Sunday morning on Dec. 19 after spending a day filled with attention and love.

She was a truly remarkable woman, having been born in 1941 as a “war baby” while her father was a merchant marine protecting Boston Harbor from potential submarine attacks.

As a struggling mother trying to provide for her family, she broke stereotypes by doing manual labor jobs when women were discouraged from doing so in the ‘70s and ‘80s. She worked as a roofer doing tar and gravel roofs, and was a union laborer from Local 223 in Boston, before eventually becoming a custodian at the Braintree Electric Light Department. She not only persevered in these positions but also was able to earn—and demand—the respect of the men she worked with.

Her strength and determination were legendary but were nothing in comparison to the love she had for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She was also a devoted wife and had a deep love and commitment to her husband and soulmate John (Jack) O’Neill. They would love to spend their days together boating, fishing for stripers, playing with their Newfie, and relentlessly teasing each other. Her passion for boating was so great that she served as the past commodore of the Germantown Yacht Club during which she participated in many of Quincy’s Christmas parades. She was also a talented watercolor artist, often gifting her pieces of art to loved ones who cherished them.

All those who knew her admired her strength, her energy, and her determination to always do things her own way. She will be sorely missed.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband John (Jack) O’Neill; loving mother of Patricia Clark of Marshfield, Donna Connor of Quincy, Barbara Melatesta of Danvers, Walter Wynn of CA, Kevin Wynn of Weymouth, David Wynn of Quincy; dear stepmother of Susan O’Neill of Abington, John O’Neill of Stoughton; loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and to 6 great grandchildren.

Services have already been held.

Donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.