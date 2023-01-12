Barbara R. Elwood

Barbara Ruth Elwood passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 8th at the age of 73.

She was born Barbara Traknis on Feb. 5, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts. She loved living near the water and enjoyed time boating with her father and siblings and playing softball. She graduated from Weymouth High School in 1966 and took a job as a secretary at Gillette.

She met and married her husband of 51 years, Ralph Elwood, in 1968 and his job in the US Navy took them to Scotland for several years. She loved reminiscing about her time living there. Eventually Barbara and Ralph settled in Quincy, where they lived and raised their four children.

Barbara worked several part-time jobs over the years, but her greatest joy and pleasure was being a full-time mother and homemaker. She enjoyed attending her children’s activities, and was especially involved in Quincy Youth Baseball. She attended all her son’s and daughter’s baseball games and loved helping out as scorekeeper and planning team cookouts.

Barbara was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the games with her husband and children. She was also an avid reader, who loved medical thrillers-Robin Cook and Tess Gerritsen were two of her favorite authors. She passed her loved of reading and literature onto all of her children, she made sure they all had library cards at a very young age (there were many trips to the Adam Shore Public Library) and encouraged them to read.

In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her husband at the Braintree VFW and volunteered as part of the women’s auxiliary there.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents Bruno Traknis and Mary (Hanscom) Traknis, her husband Ralph Elwood and her brother Robert Traknis. She was the mother of Dawn Ciardi and her husband Joseph of Norwell, Barbra Leahy and her husband Kevin of Marshfield, Theresa Elwood of Quincy and Justin Elwood and his partner Jennifer Simmons of Taunton. She was the grandmother of Michael Leahy, Sarah Henning, Andrew Ciardi, Haley Elwood, Emily Elwood and Braidy Elwood and the great-grandmother of Micah Zapata. She was also the sister of Daniel Traknis and his wife Debbie of Maine, Diane Giles and her husband Wesley of Virginia and Dorothea Downey of Rockland. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Barbara’s memory can make one to The American Lung Association, lung.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the care Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences please visit, Hamellydon.com