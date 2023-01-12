Barbara S. Noland

Barbara Swearingen Noland passed away at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, MA on Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Orlando, FL in 1926 to Thomas Johnson and Inez (Trout) Swearingen.

Barbara attended Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA, then worked as an educator at Druid Hills Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, GA. It was there she met and married Richard Wells Noland. Together, they left for New York City where he pursued his PhD at Columbia University. Barbara worked in the Columbia library and The Riverside Church, and they enjoyed many wonderful years in New York, where their son, William Eugene Noland, was born in 1963.

In 1965, the family relocated to Amherst, MA where Richard worked his entire career as a Professor of English at the University of Massachusetts. Barbara pursued her passion for working with children at Wildwood Elementary as a teacher’s aide, as well as the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst and the First Churches of Northampton. Her training as an educator, combined with her natural talent and love for the theater, made her the perfect person to direct plays, Christmas pageants, and other activities that brought joy and excitement to the lives of countless young people and their families. Later, Barbara brought her inimitable Southern charm to her role as receptionist at National Evaluation Systems in Amherst.

Barbara traveled extensively in the United States and Europe, including an especially memorable year in Germany while Richard was an exchange professor at the University of Freiburg. She loved the two family dogs, Duke and Sigi, and was also a loyal supporter of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Patriots, and all the University of Massachusetts sports teams. Her lifelong passion, however, was working outdoors in her garden, both at her home in Amherst, and later in her residence in Quincy. She received many compliments for her lovely flower and landscaping arrangements, but always privately said, “I’m lucky people don’t see all my experiments that didn’t work!”

Barbara leaves her son, William, and his wife Madeleine (Woodcock) Noland, and the families, children, and grandchildren of her brother, Eugene Swearingen, her sister Iris Beidler (Swearingen), and her brother-in-law, William Knight Noland. Barbara also leaves the many friends, colleagues, and students whose lives she touched, and who ultimately made hers so rich and fulfilling.

In recognition of Barbara’s love for her two dogs, her son and daughter-in-law’s cats, and all animals, memorial donations can be made to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101 (online: dakinhumane.org) or to Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088 (online: quincyanimalshelter.org).