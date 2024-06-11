Barbara S. Renken, 95

Barbara S. (Lannon) Renken, age 95, of Swanzey, N.H., a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., in the comfort of her loving family.

Barbara was born in Boston, to the late Joseph C. and Dorothy S. (Weatherbee) Lannon. Raised and educated in Roslindale, she was a graduate of Roslindale High School.

She lived in Swanzey, N.H. for seven years, previously in Quincy’s Houghs Neck for over sixty-five years.

Barbara was employed as a paralegal for Bond & Nickerson in Boston for many years. She had been retired for many years.

Most of all, Barbara was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Barbara enjoyed sending special birthday cards with her own special touch and photo memories of the recipient.

Beloved wife of the late Clifford T. Renken, U.S.N., Ret.

Devoted mother of Carl A. Renken and his wife Carolyn, and Paul S. Renken and his wife Tami, all of New Hampshire.

Loving grandmother of Heather M. Garbitt and her husband Robert, Heidi L. Renken, Joseph C. Rodin and his wife Molly, Erin K. Renken, and the late Michael S. Renken.

The eldest of three siblings, she was predeceased by Thomas F. Lannon and his late wife Joanne (Sacramona) Lannon, and Phyllis K. Magri and her surviving husband Charles.

Barbara is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church, 310 Manet Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.