Barry E. Loiter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Born and raised in Everett, Barry moved to the South Shore in the 80’s. A graduate of Boston State College, Barry worked for Boston University for 35 years and was an avid Boston sports fan.

He is survived by his loving daughter Caitlin, son Ryan, sister Rhona, several nieces and nephews, and devoted cousins Howard Levitt and Barbara Thompson.

Funeral services are private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.