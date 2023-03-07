Basketball Court Repairs Set For This Spring

Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Dave Murphy announces plans to repair basketball courts at Heron Road Playground, Mass Field Playground, and Smith and Quarry Street Park this Spring.

The court at Heron Road, also known as Arthur Boyson Park, will be entirely rebuilt and the drainage around the court will be improved. New hoop stanchions will be added as well. The work will be performed by Vermont Recreational Surfacing.

The courts at Mass Field and Smith/Quarry will be crack-sealed and repainted. This method extends the lifetime of the courts and prevents the need for a full rebuild of the courts. The low price for this job was submitted by East Coast Sealcoating.

Both projects are being funded by the Community Preservation Act. The projects were bid last Fall but the work must be performed during the warmer Spring weather.

“I am excited to make these long-anticipated repairs to these neighborhood parks,” said Murphy. “I want to thank Mayor Koch for his ongoing support of our park system. I also appreciate the support of our Community Preservation Committee and City Council in helping make these projects happen.”