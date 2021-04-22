Bay State Has Lowest COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy In U.S., Baker Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday touted a new CDC report showing Massachusetts has the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the United States and said the federal government should consider providing more doses to states where demand to get vaccinated is higher.

“Massachusetts has the lowest vaccine hesitancy rate in the nation with all of our counties showing hesitancy rates that are well below 10 percent,” Baker said during a press conference in Pittsfield.

“People in Massachusetts are eager to get vaccinated and, in addition to our strong vaccine infrastructure, this is enthusiasm is a critical part of making Massachusetts the leading state among all big states in getting our residents vaccinated.”

The Biden administration has mainly allocated the COVID-19 vaccines to states based on their population. Baker said the federal government should reconsider that strategy as demand for the vaccine has decreased in some parts of the country.

“Maybe the feds should think about changing some of their allocation methodologies to acknowledge that fact and move it to places where it will get used,” the governor said, adding that Massachusetts has capacity to administer two or three times more shots each day than are currently being administered.

Massachusetts is poised to get 348,000 first and second doses this week from the federal government, Baker said, about the same as last week. The federal government will also send 120,000 doses directly to pharmacies, 69,000 directly to community health centers and 42,000 to the Hynes Convention Center, where FEMA is running a mass vaccination site.

Some 5.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts to date, the governor said. More than 2 million of the state’s 6.9 million residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have gotten both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Even as more and more Bay Staters get vaccinated, Baker stressed the importance of testing to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“If you are around somebody who has tested positive or you’ve been traveling or whatever the issue might be, there is still a ton of testing infrastructure out there. It’s free, it’s available, you should take advantage of it,” he said.

“But I think it is really important for people to understand that we are not done with COVID. We will probably not be completely done with COVID for quite a while. We will probably be talking about booster shots at some point when we get past the point where we all get vaccinated fully for the first time.”

Baker’s counterparts in Connecticut and Rhode Island have recently announced plans to further ease capacity limits and other restrictions over the next month. Baker on Thursday said he could make a similar announcement in the coming days.

“I expect we will have some stuff to say before the end of April, but at this point in time…people need to continue to follow the rules and the guidance,” he said.