BBB, GoFundMe Supporting Flooded Communities; Offers Tips For Donors

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and GoFundMe are partnering to help support the Vermont community after the devastating flooding and state of emergency. The flooding in Vermont has caused widespread damage, displacing thousands of people and destroying businesses.

“The flooding in Vermont has been devastating, and we want to do everything we can to help those affected,” said Paula Fleming, CMO of the BBB in Eastern MA, ME, RI & VT.

“Our hearts go out to the communities impacted by the flooding in Vermont,” said Margaret Richardson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at GoFundMe. “We are proud to partner with the BBB as we work around the clock to ensure the families, businesses, and communities affected receive the quick and trusted support they need.”

To make it easier for people who want to support those affected, GoFundMe, a BBB Accredited Business, has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the flooding in Vermont and across the Northeast. The hub identifies fundraisers verified by GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team and is regularly updated as new fundraisers are created.

The BBB’s landing page for weather flood damage and support provides information about how to prepare for a flood, how to recover from a flood, and how to find reputable businesses to help with flood damage. The landing page also includes a link to GoFundMe’s centralized hub.

Donations on GoFundMe are processed by payment partners, held, and then released only to the person named as the recipient of the funds (the beneficiary). Before funds are transferred to the beneficiary, their personal information must be verified. If any questions arise, GoFundMe’s processors will hold the funds until the recipient is verified.

Additionally, GoFundMe protects donations. With the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, we guarantee donors a full refund in the rare case something isn’t right – this is the first and only donor protection guarantee in the crowdfunding industry.

Here are some additional tips for donors:

If a donor has a question or wants to know more about a fundraiser before they donate, they can reach out to the organizer directly through the fundraiser by clicking the Contact button next to the organizer’s name.

Donors can also report the fundraiser directly to GoFundMe by clicking “report fundraiser,” which will result in one of our specialists investigating.

To learn more about how to help those affected by the flooding in Vermont, visit the BBB’s landing page at https://www.bbb.org/all/natural-disasters/flood.The BBB has not vetted the fundraisers on the GoFundMe page.