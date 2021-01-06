Beatrice A. Siddens, 88

Beatrice Ann Siddens, 88, died Dec. 19 following a short illness.

A lifelong Quincy resident, she was the beloved wife of the late Carl Everett Siddens who preceded her in death in 2005.

Bea was the third of four children born to the late Adam and Mary (Smith) McGhee, and was a 1951 graduate of Quincy High School. She was an active member of Bethany Church since 1950, where she belonged to the women’s club, serving as the club’s former secretary and president. She also worked as the church secretary later in life before retiring in 1994. Her interests included quilting, Red Hat Society, Community Bible Study, and classes at the YMCA.

She is survived by daughters Nancy Siddens of Las Cruces, NM, and Janice Weinberger and husband Phil of Quincy, and son Robert and wife Christine of Alamogordo, NM. Grandchildren include the Weinbergers: Stephanie and Hunter; and the Siddens: Colleen (Luna), Jared, Issac, Diana, Brian, Nathan, Isaias, Savannah, and Aubrey. Great granddaughters Bailey Luna and Layla Richardson enjoyed zooming with her during the pandemic. In 2015 she chose to live in Alamogordo, NM seasonally to get to know better the many grandchildren there.

A graveside service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 9th at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. A procession will form at the cemetery office at 10:45am.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.