Beatrice ‘Bea’ L. Sweatt, 78

Beatrice “Bea” Louise Sweatt, born December 6, 1944, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 surrounded by her children in her daughter’s home in NJ Monday, January 2, 2023. Bea was a lifelong resident of South Boston and Quincy, Massachusetts.

Mrs. Sweatt was a Nurse for 55 years. She was a proud graduate of the Boston City School of nursing class of 1965. Bea worked at Quincy City Hospital and Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Her dedication to her profession had her obtain her Masters in Nursing and worked as a Nurse Practitioner until her retirement in 2020.

Bea is pre-deceased by her husband Jesse Sweatt and her mother Dorothy McManus. and brother Michael Gilbert. She is survived by her three loving children Cindy Feeney and her husband Bill (Encinitas, CA), Margie Morville and her husband Tommy (Branchville, NJ) and Jesse Jr and wife Sue (Jacksonville, FL). Bea absolutely adored her family: grandchildren Matthew & Christopher Morville, Blue & Ruby Feeney and Shaun & Josie Sweatt, her brother Robert Gilbert and his wife Diana (Blackstone MA) and her sister Phyllis Groth and her husband David (Surrey, NH). Auntie Bea was a favorite of her many nieces and nephews.

Beatrice loved her work and her patients. She was an avid reader and loved to sit at Nantasket beach with a book. Bea had an infectious laugh and an amazing sense of humor. Celebration of life will be held at The Nantasket Beach Resort, 45 Hull Shore Dr., Hull MA 02045 on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. Arrangements and online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.