Beatrice Blake, 91

Beatrice “Bea” Blake, 91, died peacefully April 23 from complications associated with the Covid-19 virus.

Mrs. Blake was an amazing wife, mother to her four children, grandmother to ten grandchildren, and great-grandmother to 5 great-grandchildren. She was the manager for the family service business. The family grew up in Merrymount, a small community in Quincy. She and her husband, “Blakey” attended to a very active social schedule at their beach side home. She was a member of the Merrymount Association, the Red Hat Society, and the Ibis Golf Club in Florida. Mrs. Blake was a longtime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She enjoyed skiing, boating, golf, traveling, and spending time in her Florida home.

Born in Prince Edward Island, Canada, she was one of eleven children of the late Peter McKenna and Georgina (Griffin). She was the beloved wife of the late Richard E. Blake, and the devoted mother of Linda Fitzgerald and her husband Ted of Quincy, William R. Blake and his wife Gale of Plymouth, Robert A. Blake DDS and his wife Alison of Beverly, and Kevin B. Blake and his wife Tracy of Hingham. She was the loving grandmother of Julie Farley, Jane Kearns, Alanna Gauthier, Jacqueline Carvalho, Lindsay Cassaro, and Christian, Lilly, Caroline, Anthony, and Gabriella Blake, and the proud great-grandmother of Ryan and Elizabeth Farley, Delaney Kearns, and Colton, Ivy, and Noelle Carvalho. She was the sister of Georgina MacNeil of FL, Earl McKenna of CA, and the late Martina Doyle, and John, Patrick, Emmett, James, Stephen, Michael, and Ivan McKenna. Beatrice is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current circumstances, immediate services will be private, with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life is planned for a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

