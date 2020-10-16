Beatrice E. Kanelos, 87

Beatrice E. “Bea” (Joyce) Kanelos, age 87, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. She said, “I did everything I was supposed to and I died anyway.”

Bea was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School.

She was employed as an instructor and competitor at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Boston for twenty years.

Bea was the well-known co-owner and operator of the former Wollaston Florist Shop in Wollaston Center, with her late sister, Pearl. Together, they worked as a team for thirty-eight years.

Wife of George Kanelos of Sanford, Maine. Beloved daughter of the late John J. and Sarah J. (Corcoran) Joyce. One of six siblings, she was the dear sister of Mary V. Pickering of Quincy and was predeceased by Frank R. Joyce, John J. Joyce, Jr., Paul J. Joyce, and Pearl V. Donahue. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, October 18, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Monday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Bea’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.