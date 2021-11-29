Beatrice Lund, 89

Beatrice “Bea” (Bennett) Lund of Quincy, died peacefully on November 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. Bea was 89 years old.

Cherished mother of Cathy Ann Bergen of Quincy, Barry Bergen and his wife Zhen of Quincy, beloved grandmother of Linda Bergen and her partner Edward Chapin of Randolph, Annie Bergen of Boston, and Alexander Bergen of Lowell. Loving great grandmother of Travis Testa and his husband Timothy of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Leo Cleary of Dorchester. Dearly beloved “Aunt Bea” to her many nieces and nephews. Bea is now reunited with her five brothers and sisters, Fred, Herb, Millie, Estelle (Dolly), and Caroline who have gone before her.

Born on June 9, 1932 in Amesbury, Bea earned a degree from Boston State College, and made a career as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools System. A longtime resident of 1000 Southern Artery, Bea delighted in being a member of that vibrant community. She participated in many classes and activities, including yoga, computer class, and her beloved meditation group. She loved spending time with her friends; having a talk, sharing a meal, and always having a laugh.

Quick to help out, Bea was always there with a helping hand, or a willing ear. Bea had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a member of the local chorus Belles and Beaux. She went often to Nantasket Beach, finding tranquility and inspiration in the sea and sun. She loved, with a little paint, to turn ordinary rocks into works of art. Bea loved sunflowers, geraniums, and dandelions.

Right to the end, she was excited about learning something new, making discoveries about the world around her, finding beauty in simplicity. She was a pillar of strength for her family; the glue that held it all together. She is missed every day. We will always aim to honor her favorite phrase: “Be friendly, kind, and generous.”

Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Bea’s Life, to be held at the Common Market, 97 Willard Street, Quincy, on Friday, December 3rd from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Buffet at 1:00, eulogy and remembrances at 2:15.

For those wishing to donate in Bea’s name, contributions to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.