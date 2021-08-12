Bellotti Withdraws From City Council Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

Michael Bellotti on Thursday announced he is no longer seeking a seat on the Quincy City Council this fall.

Bellotti had qualified for the ballot in the race for the three at-large seats on the council. In a statement to The Sun, Bellotti said he would be forgoing a bid for a council seat to focus on his role as the treasurer of Norfolk County.

“During the past several days, I’ve received an outpouring of encouragement to run for an at-large seat on the Quincy City Council. I have always appreciated the confidence and backing that my fellow Quincy neighbors have given to me in my elections as State Representative, Norfolk Sheriff and County Treasurer. It would indeed be an incredible opportunity to serve on the city council and work with a mayor of Tom Koch’s caliber,” Bellotti said.

“In politics, however, timing is everything. And right now, my time has to be focused on my current role as County Treasurer. In the next two years, my office will be in charge of distributing 137 million dollars in Covid relief funding, along with being a partner with other county agencies in implementing major structural reforms.

“I want to thank everyone who encouraged me to run. Your words of advice and support were deeply appreciated not just by me, but also my family.”

Bellotti, a Squantum resident, served six years as a state representative and then 20 years as county sheriff. He left his position as sheriff in 2018 to become interim president of Quincy College. Bellotti led the municipally owned school for a year and was elected county treasurer last November.

Bellotti’s withdrawal leaves four candidates in the race for the three at-large seats.

The field includes incumbents Noel DiBona of 70 Chickatabot Rd., Nina Liang of 100 Grand View Ave. 8A, and Anne Mahoney of 12 Ferriter St. as well as challenger William Burke of 28 Rice Rd.

DiBona and Liang are both seeking their fourth two-year term and Mahoney is seeking her third. DiBona and Mahoney previously served on the School Committee.

Burke ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2018 and had run for Congress two years prior.