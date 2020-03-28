Bernadeta B. Karosas

Bernadeta B. (Mimgaudis) Karosas, of Quincy, died March 26, 2020.

Bernadeta’s family and faith were the center of her heart and life. Holidays, celebrations, and family gatherings kept her close to the ones she loved. She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, and trips to Vermont. Mrs. Karosas was a member of the Lithuanian Social Club and St. Peter Lithuanian Church in S. Boston. She will be remembered as a giving person, who had a deep faith, and exhibited unconditional love to all those she met.

Beloved wife of the late Rimvydas “Raymond” Karosas. Loving mother of Algis Karosas and his wife Alison of VT, Daina Rosa of Boston, and Ruta Beach and her husband Rick of Quincy. Sister of Irene Hannigan of DE, and pre-deceased by five siblings. Grandmother of Raymond Laverty, Alyssa Beach, Tyler Beach, Ryan Beach, Kaitlin Beach, Aleksandra Karosas, Tasija Karosas, and Maya Karosas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Bernadeta’s memory to nonprofits helping to respond to COVID-19 or your favorite charity.

