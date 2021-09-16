Bernadette J. Fitzmaurice, 82

Bernadette J. (Carey) Fitzmaurice, age 82, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the comfort of her loving family.

Bernadette was born in Quincy, to the late Charles and Mary Frances (Clarke) Carey. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1957.

As a young woman, she worked for the New England Telephone Company and in later years at the Osco Drug in Quincy and the former Quincy City Hospital.

Most of all, she was a dedicated homemaker and mother who loved spending time with her family. Bernadette was especially attentive and supportive of her four cherished grandchildren.

She had a funny sense of humor, enjoyed watching mystery shows, and loved cats, as well as her “tea and cookies.”

Beloved wife of the late Richard Fitzmaurice. Devoted mother of Shawn C. Fitzmaurice and his wife Mary. Loving grandmother of Charles, Kaelin, James, and Joseph.

The last of six siblings, Bernadette was predeceased by Judith Carey, Kathleen Carey, Mary Franna Mahoney, Anne Hoey, and Charles Carey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, September 19, from 2 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, September 20, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Bernadette’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.