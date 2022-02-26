Bernard E. ‘Bernie’ Teliszewski, 59

Bernard E. “Bernie” Teliszewski, age 59, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Bernie was born in Boston. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1981. Bernie then received a post graduate degree in Diesel Mechanics from Blue Hills Regional Technical. He lived in Quincy for five years, previously in Dorchester, Whitman, and Braintree.

He worked as a diesel mechanic and was a member of the Machinists Local 264 for thirty-five years. He worked for the MBTA for over twelve years and previously worked for Ryder Truck Company. Bernie had recently retired.

He was a passionate New England sports fan and NASCAR racing fan. Bernie was a car enthusiast and especially enjoyed restoring Cadillacs.

Beloved son of the late Bernard J. Teliszewski and Mary (Dunn) Teliszewski-Fallon. Stepson of Joseph P. Fallon of Yarmouth Port.

One of six siblings, Bernard was the devoted brother of Jennifer Teliszewski of Yarmouth Port, Stephen Teliszewski of Yarmouth Port, Joanne Teliszewski and her husband Neil Nickla of Easton. He was predeceased by Juliana “Julie” Symes and her husband James, and Janet E. Teliszewski.

He was the dear uncle of James, Kellianne, Rachel, Matthew, Allison, Paige, Drew, Greg, and Jadya.

Bernie is survived by his best friend of forty years, Kelli Keefe of Edgewater, Fla., and is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Friday, March 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie’s memory may be made to the Cape Cod Veterans, Inc., P.O. Box 81 Dennis Port, MA 02639.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.