Bernard J. ‘Buzz’ Cross, 59

Bernard J. “Buzz” Cross, originally from Cork, Ireland, formerly of Quincy, bid farewell to this world on May 16, 2024, after a courageous battle with throat cancer. He was 59.

He was born into this world with an Irish spirit that never wavered, always embracing his heritage with pride. It was that strong Irish spirit and his great sense of humor that got him through the battles he faced. Buzz left Ireland in the 1980’s and came over to find work. He was a man of warmth, laughter, and a larger than life personality. Buzz was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golf, fishing, and had a genuine appreciation for nature. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. Buzz’s heart truly found its greatest joy in his family. He couldn’t wait to see the joy on the faces of his family after preparing a lovely meal. His unwavering support for his sons – always giving advice, whether you asked for it or not, and his sense of humor will forever echo in the hearts of all those he loved.

His love for his family was the cornerstone of all that was truly important to him. Whether sharing stories or watching a game over a pint at the local pub, Buzz’s presence illuminated all the lives he touched throughout his life. He was a devoted father, a cherished son, brother and a friend everyone wished they had. Buzz may have enjoyed his last sláinte on the fairway with the lads, but is now reunited, having a laugh, with his brother Paudy. As we mourn his passing, do what he would want us to do, celebrate the vibrant life he lived and the countless memories he created. Until we meet again, Slán Abhaile.

Son of Joan (Lehane) Cross of County Cork, Ireland and the late Tadhg Sr. Cross.. Parent to Conor, Sean, and Kelan Curran-Cross of Quincy with partner Grainne Curran of County Clare, Ireland.

Brother of Philip Cross and his wife Maureen of Kilkenny, Ireland, Margaret Dwyer and her husband Leo of Cork, Ireland, Tadhg Cross and his wife Christine of Hopkinton, Kevin Cross and Tony Cross and his wife Alice, all of Cork, Ireland, and the late Padraig “Paudy” Cross and his wife Karen Cross of Milton. Buzz is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday May 22nd at

4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 23rd prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. Burial will take place in Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Irish Pastoral Centre at https://www.ipcboston.org/donate. or to Temple Children’s Hospital in Dublin at https://www.childrenshealth.ie/donate. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.