Bernard J. Macauley

Bernard “Bernie” J. Macauley, a 59 year resident of Quincy, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 8, 2022. Bernie was born in Boston to the late Bernard and Mary (Dolan) Macauley. He grew up in South Boston and was a graduate of South Boston High School. He started working for W.F. Buckley Trucking Company at the age of 18 as a clerk and quickly learned to drive a truck and eventually tractor trailers. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union. On May 1, 1970 he was appointed to the Quincy Fire Department and found his true calling in life. He retired in 2002 after 32 years on the job in the rank of Captain. He truly loved being a firefighter and established lifelong bonds with his department brothers.

Bernie loved traveling and spent many summers towing a camper all over the country with his wife and kids. Later in life, he and his wife Judy and a special group of friends traveled the world from Europe to China, South America, Australia and countless other destinations. In winter, he and Judy spent many years on Marco Island, Florida at his beloved happy place Surf Side condos where, he again established many close friendships. Bernie always had hobbies from coin collecting, boating, home “do it yourself projects” and especially bird watching. But of all his passions, his greatest was for his family. He was always there with a helping hand or advice. He was always front and center at his children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s games and events. He was always the master planner of family events and get together’s. Bernie will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have had him in their lives.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Judith “Judy” (Ahern) Macauley of Quincy. Loving father of Bernard W. Macauley and his partner Charline of Norwell, Michael J. Macauley and his wife Diane of Weymouth, Daniel P. Macauley and his wife Ann Marie of Norwell, Judyann Macauley of Quincy and Catherine McGahan and her husband Mark of Quincy. Brother of William F. Macauley and his wife Sheila of Concord, MaryLou Meighan and her husband Hugh of Quincy, Kathy Macauley of Hawaii and Dennis Macauley and his wife Virginia of CA. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Tyler, Colin, Danielle, Talia, Caitlin, Matthew and Cameron Macauley, Joseph and Samuel McGahan, Jacob and Jessica Lustig. Great Grandfather of Brayden and Ameila Pyne.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Randolph.

Donations in memory of Bernie may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 237 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

